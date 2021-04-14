Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,378. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

