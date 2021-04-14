HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits One Day Volume of $10.91 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003391 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $115.00 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.00724405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,227.47 or 0.99771958 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.83 or 0.00873543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,375,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

