Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Shares of HOG opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

