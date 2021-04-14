Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,051,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 99,490 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,556,000 after purchasing an additional 441,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,338,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.