Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 145,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,722,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 962,161 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $5,068,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 777,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 708,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 426,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

