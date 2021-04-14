Harmony (ONE) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $139.73 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00061427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018820 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00040934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00089034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00634849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,995,804,511 coins and its circulating supply is 9,402,848,511 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

