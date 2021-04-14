Harvest Finance Price Tops $254.43 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $254.43 or 0.00407941 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $136.20 million and $7.59 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001994 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 535,315 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

