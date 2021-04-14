Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Cut by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.29. 21,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

