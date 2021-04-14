Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 261.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HVT stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $40.56.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

