HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,339 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 232,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,827,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

