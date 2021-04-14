HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 253,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,572. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

