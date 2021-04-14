HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,851 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.70. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.99. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $190.38 and a 52-week high of $328.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

