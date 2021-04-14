HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.79% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 99,449 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $42.92.

