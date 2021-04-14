HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.65% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 148,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.