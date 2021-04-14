HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,821. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68.

