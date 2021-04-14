HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. 738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,933. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

