HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $102.75.

