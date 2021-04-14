HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Home Depot stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.02. The stock had a trading volume of 133,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
