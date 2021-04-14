HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.02. The stock had a trading volume of 133,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

