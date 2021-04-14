HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,458 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

