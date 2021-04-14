HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Truist Securities

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.16. 1,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,816. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 233,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 163,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

