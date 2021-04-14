HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by Truist from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,816. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

