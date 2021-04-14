Head-To-Head Comparison: WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) versus Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.65 million 5.61 $8.19 million ($3.20) -2.97 Workday $3.63 billion 17.68 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -185.89

WISeKey International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WISeKey International and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Workday 1 9 19 0 2.62

WISeKey International currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.26%. Workday has a consensus price target of $263.22, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workday beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has a strategic partnership agreement with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides cloud spend management solutions; a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. In addition, the company offers Workday applications serving industries, such as healthcare, higher education, and professional services. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries; and educational institutions, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

