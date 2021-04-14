Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst makes up about 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Health Catalyst worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,062. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,865 shares of company stock worth $2,844,444 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

