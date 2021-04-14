Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 26,237 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 576.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 653,298 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 155,821 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

