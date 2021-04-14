Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,963,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of ABST opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $664.20 million, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

