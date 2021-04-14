Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Kforce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,740 shares of company stock worth $6,778,873 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.