Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 24,000 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

