Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 53,000 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

