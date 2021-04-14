Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 6,400 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,237. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

