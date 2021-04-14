Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 12,212 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 291.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

