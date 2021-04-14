Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.33% of Veritiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veritiv by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Weber Alan W lifted its position in Veritiv by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 22,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.44 million, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

