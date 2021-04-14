Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of Tredegar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 74.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.04. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

