Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 11,300 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

ALLE opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

