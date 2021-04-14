Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 15,000 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE WK opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $93.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,092.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.