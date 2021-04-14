Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 785.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

