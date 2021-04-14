Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.38% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $527.31 million, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

