Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.03 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,425 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

