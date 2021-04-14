Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 478.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

