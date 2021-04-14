Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Materion worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Materion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MTRN opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

