Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Shares of MGP opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.