Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of InterDigital worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 132,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

