Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,079.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,012,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 348,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

