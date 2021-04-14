Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.19 Million in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 204,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Affimed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1,158.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 431,247 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

