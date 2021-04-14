Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.21 Million in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of RPT Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

