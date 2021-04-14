Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.25 Million in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of NIC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGOV. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NIC by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,032,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.