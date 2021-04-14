Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.28 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,149.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.