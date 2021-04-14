Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.36 Million in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

