Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.37 Million in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Raven Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

RAVN stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

