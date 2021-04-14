Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.38 Million in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 118,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

