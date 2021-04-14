Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 40,637 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE MLI opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.